What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Sunday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$272.08.

Shares of BYD opened at C$198.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$216.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$219.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$191.27 and a 12 month high of C$272.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$204.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,675.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

