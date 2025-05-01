What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BFST Q2 Earnings?

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.75. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

