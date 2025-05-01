What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BHRB Q2 Earnings?

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.70 million and a P/E ratio of 23.30. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.68%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. This represents a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,400. The trade was a 16.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,743 in the last three months. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after buying an additional 56,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

