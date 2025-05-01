What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Playtika Q1 Earnings?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Playtika in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Playtika by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Playtika by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.