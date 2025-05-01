What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for WFG Q2 Earnings?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

NYSE WFG opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 311.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -752.94%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

