William Blair Comments on Kforce’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $728.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Kforce has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

