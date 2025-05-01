WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 18,750,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

