Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE WIT opened at $2.86 on Monday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

