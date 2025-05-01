WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in April

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 69,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

WISeKey International Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

