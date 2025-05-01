World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $137.30, but opened at $145.00. World Acceptance shares last traded at $142.35, with a volume of 1,104 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $83,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,740.44. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $73,292.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,804.40. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $529,409. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 282.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

