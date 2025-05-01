WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
WW International Stock Performance
WW stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
