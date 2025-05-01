WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WW stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WW Free Report ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of WW International worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

