Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.33.

A number of research firms have commented on WH. Susquehanna upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.