Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $276.51 million for the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.740 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.55-$1.74 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

