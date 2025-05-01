Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Xometry traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.64. 211,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 607,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

XMTR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,256 shares of company stock worth $2,012,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xometry by 2,144.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 590,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,551,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

