XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 29,560 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 247,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 211,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.46. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

