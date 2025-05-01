XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 32,555 Shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of IceCure Medical worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. IceCure Medical Ltd has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.43.

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

