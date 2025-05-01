XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,717 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHS. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 139,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

