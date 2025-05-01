XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,540 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SRG opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.28. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 618.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

