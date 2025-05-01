XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,619 Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of Fortress Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 140.1% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 373,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 97,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,648 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 28.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.89.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

