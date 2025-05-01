XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,151 LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LiveOne by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in LiveOne by 271.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,499 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.