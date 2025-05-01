XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,151 LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LiveOne by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in LiveOne by 271.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,499 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveOne Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveOne
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.