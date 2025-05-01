XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 423.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in FibroGen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Trading Up 3.2 %

FGEN stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at $113,302.70. The trade was a 339.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 145,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares in the company, valued at $190,165.15. This trade represents a 36.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

