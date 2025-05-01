XTX Topco Ltd Buys 10,015 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Quipt Home Medical worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QIPT. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,346,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 79.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

