XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DevvStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

DevvStream Trading Down 2.2 %

DevvStream stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28. DevvStream Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

