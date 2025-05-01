XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WM Technology by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 422.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

