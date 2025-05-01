XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,661,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 1,072,140 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

