XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0197 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.