XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50,285 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITM opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Snow Lake Resources Profile

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.