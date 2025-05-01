XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 283.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPSC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

