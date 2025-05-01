XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 19,497 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 522,288 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,830,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 443,604 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.78. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Read More

