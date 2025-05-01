XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 124,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 587.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 22,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,017.92. The trade was a 58.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 38,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $81,630.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,221.48. This trade represents a 53.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

