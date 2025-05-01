XTX Topco Ltd Has $51,000 Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,087 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 63,228 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 373,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.07 million.

BW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

