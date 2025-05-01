XTX Topco Ltd Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Smith Micro Software worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 521,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 286,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMSI stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

