XTX Topco Ltd Invests $50,000 in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Information Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Information Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

III opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 million, a PE ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.05.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

