XTX Topco Ltd Invests $59,000 in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 551,725 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COYA. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ COYA opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $110.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

