XTX Topco Ltd Invests $63,000 in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Aerovate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 720.7% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 928,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 814,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $884.98. The company has a market capitalization of $293.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerovate Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

