XTX Topco Ltd Invests $76,000 in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

View Our Latest Report on Wallbox

Wallbox Profile

(Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.