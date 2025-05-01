XTX Topco Ltd Invests $76,000 in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
