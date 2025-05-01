XTX Topco Ltd Invests $84,000 in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 154,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.01. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

