XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,024 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 1,666.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

