XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 712.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92,072 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $9.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.74%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

