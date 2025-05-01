XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $69,000 Investment in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Stock Performance
NYSE:EEX opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.
Emerald Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Emerald in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
