XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $69,000 Investment in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Stock Performance

NYSE:EEX opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.05 million. Emerald had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Emerald in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About Emerald

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

