XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 256,599 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 99,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on INZY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

