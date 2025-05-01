XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNZA. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LanzaTech Global by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 87,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122,289 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNZA stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.70.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 180.10% and a negative net margin of 223.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

