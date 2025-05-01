XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 971,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 126,615 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 245,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

LDI stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

