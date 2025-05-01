XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roadzen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roadzen by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Roadzen by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roadzen by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roadzen by 124.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Roadzen Stock Up 11.8 %

RDZN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Roadzen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Roadzen Profile

Roadzen ( NASDAQ:RDZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.