XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 5,550.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 229,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 290.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Vacasa Profile

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.48. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $137.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

