XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,399,515.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNDA. StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

