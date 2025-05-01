XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 13,746 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 219,483 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,002,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.36 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

