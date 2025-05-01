XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 20,871 Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) by 177.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Immuneering were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMRX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Immuneering Co. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.25.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

