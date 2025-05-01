XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 26,565 MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Samjo Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,824,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 1,034,312 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDxHealth by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 236,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MDxHealth by 715.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. MDxHealth SA has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MDxHealth SA will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

