XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cue Biopharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 447,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 156.38% and a negative net margin of 468.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

